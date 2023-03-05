Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Shares of DECK opened at $428.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

