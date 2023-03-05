Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $491,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trimble were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

