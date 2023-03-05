Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $664,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stride were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stride by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

