Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1 %

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

