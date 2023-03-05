Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 199,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

