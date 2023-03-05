Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760.

A stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

