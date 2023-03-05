Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,300 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:BGS opened at $15.88 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

