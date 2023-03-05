Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,493 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 643,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,085,000 after buying an additional 408,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.