Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,105 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Equinix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Equinix by 103.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.