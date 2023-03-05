Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

