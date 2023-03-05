Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after buying an additional 543,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

