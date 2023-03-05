Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

