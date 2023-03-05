Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

