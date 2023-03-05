Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

