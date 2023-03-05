Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.