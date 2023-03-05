Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.15 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

