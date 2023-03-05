Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

