Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,509 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% in the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

