Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $637.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

