Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

