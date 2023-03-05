Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

