Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $217.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

