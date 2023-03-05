LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 915,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. 1,164,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

