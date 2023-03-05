London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.72% of Hayward worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,967,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hayward by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 548,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock worth $65,917,092 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

