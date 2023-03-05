London Co. of Virginia Sells 14,122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

