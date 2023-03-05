London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,564 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

