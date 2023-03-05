London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,933 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.40% of LivaNova worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 184,009 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

