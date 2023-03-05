London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,965 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

