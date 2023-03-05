London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,537 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

