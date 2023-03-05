London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,570 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Matson were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.