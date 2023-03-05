London Co. of Virginia Sells 44 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

