Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
LOIMF remained flat at $24.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Loomis AB has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loomis AB (publ) (LOIMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.