Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,666,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4,326.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences
In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,160 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
