Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4,326.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,160 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

