Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.01% of Crocs worth $42,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

