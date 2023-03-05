Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Crocs worth $42,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crocs by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its stake in Crocs by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 172,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

