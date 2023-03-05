Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 517,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of NOV worth $52,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

