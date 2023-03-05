Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 372.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.88% of Deckers Outdoor worth $73,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $13,526,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 120,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $428.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

