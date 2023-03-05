Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $42,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.