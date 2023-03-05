Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $44.73 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $44,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

