Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $45.24 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.75% of RBC Bearings worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.