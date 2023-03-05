Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $68.20 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.40% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $68,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

MPWR stock opened at $506.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.19 and its 200-day moving average is $403.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

