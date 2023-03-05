Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $81.19 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,914 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $81,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

