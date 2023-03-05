Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 43,879 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,879 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

