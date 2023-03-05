Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 57,556 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,556 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Vulcan Materials worth $53,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

