Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 72,249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

