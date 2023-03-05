Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,820 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

