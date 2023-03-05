LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,871,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,256,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile



LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

