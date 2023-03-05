LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 51.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 188,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $425.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

