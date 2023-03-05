LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.94%.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,956,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.