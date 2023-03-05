Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $403.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day moving average of $322.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.